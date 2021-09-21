Last day of summer ahead of nice cold front

It's one last day of summer here in Acadiana before fall finally comes rushing into the area to the delight of many.

Tuesday won't be a particularly pleasant day, however, with highs sitting in the low 90s and the heat index will easily push into the mid 90s.

There's enough moisture out there that a few spotty showers will be possible along the coastline but most of Acadiana's rainfall is going to arrive along with the front.

Acadiana's first fall front is going to move through the area Tuesday night with showers starting between 9-11 p.m. and a few thunderstorms will also be expected.

Once the front moves through the winds will pick up pretty dramatically with sustained winds blowing around 15-20 mph and gusts closer to 25-30 as that dry air comes rushing in.

Some of those clouds will linger through the first half of the day on Wednesday, but there will gradually be more and more sunshine and temperatures staying in the 70s.

Lows going into Thursday morning will drop down into the mid 50s which is going to be the case for the next several mornings.

