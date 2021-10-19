Last cool, crisp day before some unsettled weather

Tuesday's forecast is looking good, another round of pleasant fall weather but we do have some changes on the way.

It'll be a warmer afternoon with highs getting into the low 80s, but humidity will stay low through the day so a heat index shouldn't really be an issue.

A few high clouds will drift in during the afternoon and cloud cover will increase through the night before an unsettled day on Wednesday.

There's a surge of moisture pushing into Acadiana on Wednesday with most of that moisture coming on shore in southeast Louisiana.

All of that moisture means we'll be looking at a scattering of showers and thunderstorms through the day, with slightly worse weather on the other side of the basin.

Severe weather or flooding isn't expected on Wednesday but a couple of heavy downpours will certainly be possible.

Once the showers wrap up on Wednesday the rest of the week will stay pretty quiet, although temperatures stay warm through the weekend.

