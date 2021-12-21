Last chilly day before pattern warms up

After a very wintry round of weather on Monday Acadiana will slowly start the transition back to spring weather (which we'll have by the end of the week).

A few clouds are still hanging around and will remain through the morning before sunshine starts to take over for the rest of the week.

The sunshine will help temperatures crawl into the mid and upper 50s, and with a steady breeze from the north it will remain pretty chilly on Tuesday.

Clear skies and relaxing winds means that lows will drop into the mid 30s by early Wednesday morning which could lead to a little bit of frost possible, so tender vegetation may need to be brought inside.

This will be the last bit of cold we have this week as temperatures will continue to warm up over the next couple of days, eventually getting into the upper 70s.

It continues to look more and more likely that we'll have a very warm Christmas holiday, and those temperatures will remain well above average as we stat to wrap up the New Year.

