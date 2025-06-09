Landry signs film bill, boosting Louisiana industry

Louisiana’s film and television industry is poised for a major revival following the signing of Senate Bill 232 into law by Gov. Jeff Landry. The bill, now officially Act 44, marks a significant overhaul of the state’s film incentive program and is being hailed by industry leaders as a “game-changer” for jobs, small businesses and the creative economy.

Act 44 modernizes the film tax credit program by granting Louisiana Economic Development (LED) the authority to manage the program through administrative rules rather than legislative statute. Supporters say the change allows the state to respond more quickly to industry trends and better compete for large-scale productions.

“This is a game-changer,” said Jason Waggenspack, president of Film Louisiana. “With SB 232 now signed, Act 44 means we’re equipped to compete with the biggest players on a global scale. It’s a win for our workforce, our small businesses and the creative economy that defines Louisiana.”

While the law maintains the program’s $125 million annual cap and 2031 sunset date, it eliminates outdated per-person and per-project caps. Supporters say the update makes Louisiana a more attractive destination for episodic series and blockbuster films, while still preserving financial safeguards.

“We want to see holistic growth across the state—from Lafayette to Shreveport to Baton Rouge,” Waggenspack said. “This law gives us the tools we need to make that happen and to tell more Louisiana stories on screen.”

The bill received widespread support from industry stakeholders, including the Motion Picture Association, local unions and creative professionals across the state.

Film Louisiana praised the leadership of Gov. Landry, LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois, and key legislative allies for helping shepherd the bill through the process.

Film Louisiana officials said additional reforms could be introduced in the future to further expand the program and strengthen Louisiana’s position as a national production powerhouse.

