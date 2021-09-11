Lafayette's new trading post to host grand opening and art walk on Saturday

A new storefront that embraces Lafayette's historic culture will host its grand opening and art walk on Saturday in Downtown Lafayette.

Attakpas Collective, is a space for one-of-a-kind art from Cajun and Creole to Native and African roots.

The new downtown addition will have decor, gifts, seasons, books, remedies, and more. From vendors like: Louisiana Creole Pecan Candy, Raynel Gifts & More, The Natural Way, and Weeziana Girl.

According to their Facebook, they "celebrate early Louisiana history and enhance its people by the preservation of the area's cultural ties."

Erica Fox, co-owner of the Attakapa Collective told The Advocate, "We're kind of honoring the spirit of that same type of outpost where people come together and share ideas.

To experience the Attakapa Collective, they invite the public to 100 E Vermilion Suite #170.

Their grand opening and art walk will begin at 5 P.M. and will last until 8 P.M.

For more information, contact owners, Erica Fox and Abadie Moore at (337) 207-2060.

------------------------------------------------------------

