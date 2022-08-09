Lafayette Utilities System introduces online dashboard for new project

Lafayette, LA- Lafayette Utilities System has made progress of the city-wide street light project available to customers via an online dashboard.

The project is geared toward upgrading the current phosphorous/incandescent/ high-pressure sodium lights to LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes).

The project began in July 2022 and is expected to be completed in 18-24 months upgrading over 20,000 publicly-owned street lights. So far, the LUS has deployed LED upgrades to several areas in Lafayette as pilot projects to test optimal street light color.

The LED street light project will be an improvement from several aspects including:



Improve nghttime traffic visibility and public safety

Reduce electric consumption

Decrease maintenance costs

Create possibilities for "smart city" functions

Upon completion of the project, the savings to LUS and the City of Lafayette is estimated to be $500,000 to $800,000 a year.

For more information and access to the customer dashboard, visit www.lus.org.

