Lafayette senior center holds mini festival to celebrate spring

A senior living center in Lafayette is celebrating spring.

Avanti Senior Living held a mini festival on Thursday with live music, food trucks, and more. The event was also held in honor of the center opening its doors.

Organizers say they couldn't really celebrate their grand opening because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but are welcoming back a sense of normalcy.

"We were open about nine months before COVID hit us so we really didn't get to do the grand opening or anything fun like that," explained Natalie Johnson and Laurie Deslatte. "This is our way of just saying welcome back to some sort of normalcy, everything wrapped in a bow."

