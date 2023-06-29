Lafayette remains on pace for the hottest June on record

At this point it seems almost a certainty that Lafayette will experience it's hottest June since records started being kept over 100 years ago. (New Iberia will be close but it may end up as second hottest)

Thursday is only going to strengthen that claim with temperatures once again pushing near record levels as afternoon temperatures once again flirt with 100 degrees.

Excessive Heat Warnings will remain in effect for most of Acadiana due to heat index values once again pushing near 118 in the late afternoon.

The effect of heat can be cumulative and after a very hot week most of us feel pretty worn down, so now as much as ever, take it easy outside Thursday and remain well hydrated.

There's very little change in the pattern through the remainder of the weekend so it's unlikely we get much heat relief until sometime next week.

Moisture looks to return with a breakdown of the ridge next week which will spark showers and storms through next week, this will finally get temperatures back to normal. (Which is still plenty hot)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel