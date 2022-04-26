Lafayette Police is investigating a shooting that injured one man

Lafayette Police investigating a shooting that injured one man in the
100 block of Almeda street in front of super one foods. Monday night around 8:30.
Victim ran to Super 1 gas station after being shot for help.
The clerk called 911.
Victim received two gunshot wounds. They are non-life threatening. Transported to hospital.
More information will be made available as it develops.
