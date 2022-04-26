Watch
Homepage

Actions

Lafayette Police is investigating a shooting that injured one man

Police
Posted at 8:14 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 09:16:20-04

Lafayette Police investigating a shooting that injured one man in the

100 block of Almeda street in front of super one foods. Monday night around 8:30.

Victim ran to Super 1 gas station after being shot for help.

The clerk called 911.

Victim received two gunshot wounds. They are non-life threatening. Transported to hospital.

More information will be made available as it develops.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.