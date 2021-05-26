Lafayette Police Department talks about the role surveillance cameras play in police investigations

LAFAYETTE — The staff at Dr. Curtis Roy and Associates Dentistry say there is a flower thief in Lafayette. Their newly installed security cameras were able to catch the crime taking place, but were unable to fully identify the thief and were sent to the Lafayette Police Department for further investigation.

Senior Corporal at the Lafayette Police Department Bridgette Dugas says that these security camera help police, not only in investigations like this one, but oftentimes they help police catch the crime in action.

"Now a days, with the accessibility of viewing these cameras from our smartphones and computers from different locations, it allows homeowners and businesses to view their property at any given time which also aids us in responding to the situation faster," says Dugas. "The live feed can often alert the owners when someone is on their property, then they can immediately call us, and we are able to get over there quickly and catch the person on the property actually committing the crime right then and there."

Dugas also says that the presence of the security cameras can often times prevent crimes from taking place.

"Having those surveillance cameras is for sure a deterrence," says Dugas. "It won't stop all of them all the time, but it does deter them and they will often think twice."

The office manager at the dentist's office, Angie Glenn, says that they recently had their security camera installed after their flowerbeds had been ransacked for the third time this year. She says once they caught the culprit in action on the cameras, they were able to file a full police report with the photographs as evidence.

"The cameras are great, we should have had them put in a long time ago just for precautionary measures," says Glenn. "You get a pretty clear picture with them too and I think if we would have had the timer on for a little longer, we would have been able to catch their face on camera."

Dugas and Glenn say that the "flower thief" has not yet been identified or caught. Anyone with information on the crime or can help in identifying the suspect is urged to either call the Lafayette Police Department.

