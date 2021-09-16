NTSB opens accident docket for Lafayette plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its accident docket regarding the deadly plane crash in Lafayette in December 2019.

The docket includes more than 300 pages of materials, including a weather study, witness reports, a Lafayette Police Department report excerpt, operational reports, and more. Determination of probable cause and analysis of the facts will be released at a later date, the NTSB says.

Five people were killed when the small plane crashed in the parking lot of the post office on Pinhook Road while en route to an LSU football game in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 28. Three other individuals were injured on the ground who were not passengers - two inside the post office and one in a car where the plane crashed.

KATC will have more information on the NTSB docket and crash tonight at 10:00.

All of our coverage on the crash can be found HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel