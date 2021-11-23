Husband of Lafayette crash victim starts over as a coach

The Monroe News-Star profiles Steven Ensminger Jr., the husband of Carley McCord Ensminger, a New Orleans journalist who died in a 2019 plane crash in Lafayette.

Here's the top of the story; you can read the whole thing here. To read our coverage of the crash, including a story about a scholarship established in Carley's name, click here.

Steven Ensminger Jr. leaned forward in the visitor’s press box. Play sheet at the ready. Eyes transfixed on the field.

It’s the first Friday night of high school football season. Ruston High at Neville High. And Ensminger, the new quarterbacks coach at Ruston, was about to take part in one of Louisiana’s oldest rivalries.

Carley would have loved this.

Almost two years since his wife’s death, Ensminger still wears his wedding ring. He wouldn’t take it off for months. Now it hangs from a gold chain around his neck. Carley wanted Steven to pursue the coaching career he sacrificed for her. This was where he’s supposed to be.