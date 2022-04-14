Employee severely burned during flash fire at Scott business

An employee at a business in Scott is being treated for severe burns following a flash fire Thursday morning.

The Scott Fire Department says on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:48 AM, they responded to a commercial fire at 812 Renaud Drive, at Champion X Chemicals.

Upon arrival, firefighters located an employee with severe burns in the parking lot and smoke emitting from a warehouse where chemicals were being blended.

Firefighters entered the business where they found smoke throughout the building but were unable to locate any fire. The injured employee was transported to a local burn hospital. He received second-degree burns to his hands and wrist.

Officials say a flash fire occurred as a result of static electricity while the employee was mixing chemicals inside the warehouse. The building sustained minor damage.

Hazmat units from Lafayette Fire Department and Louisiana State Police responded to the incident.

Roads in the area were blocked off while crews were on the scene.

