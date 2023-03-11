Zoosiana welcomes new animals

Zoosiana has welcomed some new animals to their family.

"So we're very excited to welcome to the zoo family two zebras grant zebras, two camels, and five lamas, and these animals are very new to the zoo in the springtime and what a wonderful time to come out and meet some." Matt Oldenburg, Director of Zoosiana.

The two new zebras at the zoo are a male and a female and they expect to reproduce baby zebras in the future.

"Here at the zoo we are a breeding facility we work in a cooperative manner with many other zoos around the country to maintain genetic

vitality for our family groups at the zoo, with these zebras in particular we're excited about them establishing a strong level of comfort here and beginning to grow their family so that we can have a small herd of zebras at the zoo." said Matt Oldenburg, Director of Zoosiana.

There are many animals at the zoo including scarlet macaws, tigers, brown lemurs, colorful peafowls, and camels.

Zoosiana has a seasonal event going on right now called Extravaganzoo.

"We are in the middle of our springtime Extravganzoo event new animals here on the ground at the zoo so if you have not been here lately now is a great time to come and reinvest yourself and reintroduce yourself to your animal friends at the zoo." Matt Oldenburg, Director of Zoosiana.

"Just a lot of field trip seasons happening lots of people at the zoo and just a great opportunity to see our animals in more of a fun and happy and family friendly environment." Lanie Baudouin, Chief of Engagement at Zoosiana.

Zoosiana has been open for 31 years and if you haven't had the chance to come see the beautiful animals they are waiting on a visit.