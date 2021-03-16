Zoosiana mourns loss of senior giraffe Evangeline

Evangeline, a senior giraffe at Zoosiana, has passed away.

The zoo shared the news of the animal's death on their Facebook page.

In the post, Zoosiana says that Evangeline died on Monday, March 15 after treatments for her chronic leg pain (chronic lameness) became ineffective.

The condition, according to the zoo, is common in older, large hoofstock species.

Evangeline arrived at the zoo in 2012 and was partnered with the zoo's male giraffe Gabriel. The pair would have two calves, Josie, born in 2016 and Millie, born in 2020.

Millie was named in honor of Melinda Mangham, a well known local educator who was a good friend of the Zoo.

"Our staff deeply cares for and loves all our animals and had a special love for Evangeline," the zoo's Facebook post reads. "Evangeline brought so much joy and wonder to those who shared life with her. She left her home better through her greatest contribution, two beautiful and healthy daughters."

Zoosiana says that Evangeline will be remembered as a part of their family and deeply missed by all who cared for and visited her.

"We extend our deepest gratitude and heartfelt compassion to our wonderful caretakers who gave Evangeline the best care and comfort available," they say "We know so many in Acadiana loved Evangeline, and we hope the impact she had on your lives stays with you."

The zoo began raising money after Millie's birth to build a new habitat for the growing family of giraffes. A donation page was located on the Zoosiana website.

See the full post below:

