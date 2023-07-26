Yvonne King, longtime Youngsville leader, has died

Services will be Friday for Yvonne King, a longtime Youngsville community leader, who died this week.

King, 64, died July 23 in Youngsville.

King was chair of the Youngsville Housing Authority, served as a town alderwoman from 1999 until 2003 and was the first queen of Youngsville's oldest Mardi Gras krewe, the Krewe des Amis.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday July 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville with Monsignor Ron Broussard officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday July 27, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7PM Thursday, July 27, at David’s Funeral Home. It will be led by her Godmother, Bonnie Sarver, and her Godchild, Melanie Sarver, and will continue Friday July 28 from 8:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow at a later date.

Here is her obituary:

Yvonne, affectionately called Nanny by her family, was born October 5, 1958 in Youngsville, LA. She deeply loved her family and always had a house full of animals, even signing her Christmas cards with all their names included. She rarely missed a Mardi Gras parade and taught her nieces and nephews how to chase down a float to get the best beads.

She was a devoted wife and mother. She was married to her husband, Wayne “Lefty” King, for 38 years before his passing in July 2018. They were the first King and Queen of the Krewe Des Amis in Youngsville in 1988. Her son Taylor said she was “by far the toughest and strongest woman I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

She worked at Kent’s Nursery for 32 years.

She is survived by her son, Taylor Patrick; stepson, Brian Christopher and his wife Andrea; three granddaughters, Amelia, Abrianna, and Amariah, one great-grandson, Skylar; her sibling, Joyce Langlinais; her sister-in-law, Sophie Langlinais; three Godchildren, Henriette Blodgett, Michael Landry, and Melanie Sarver; and many nieces and nephews and cousins, all of whom she cherished immensely.

Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband Wayne “Lefty” King; parents, Robert Thomas Langlinais and Nursely Langlinais, and her brother Robert Francis Langlinais. She will also be greeted in heaven by three angel babies who she lost during pregnancy.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donate to the National Kidney Foundation.

David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville Hwy is in charge of arrangements. To visit her obituary page on David's website, click here.