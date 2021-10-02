Youngsville to host 'Patch at the Pond', October 10

A fall family fun day is coming to Sugar Mill Pond on October 10.

The Rotary Club of Youngsville will be presenting: Patch at the Pond.

Games, fun jumps, arts and crafts market, fall photo opportunities, food vendors, pumpkin decorating, train rides, and live music by Fifth Edition will be in store.

For access to all activities, the public can purchase advanced tickets for children (ages 12 and under) online for $10 or $12 at the gate.

Pumpkins will be available for purchase.

All donations go to the Youngsville community projects.

The event will take place at the Sugar Mill Pond Town Center.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel