Youngsville to distribute at-home COVID-19 tests

Youngsville has received 500 additional Covid-19 Test Kits from the Louisiana Department of Health for distribution.

The Covid-19 free test kits will be distributed by the Youngsville Police and Fire Departments this Saturday, January 29th from 9:00 am to 10:00 am or until the supply is depleted.

The location for pickup is the Youngsville Sports Complex Soccer Parking Lot located at the intersection of Chemin Metairie Parkway and Détente Road in Youngsville.

Distributions will be by drive through only and everyone must remain in their vehicles. The kits will be limited to 1 test kit per person or 2 per vehicle. There are 2 tests in each kit.

