Youngsville store sells $20,000 Mega Millions ticket

If you recently bought a Mega Millions ticket at Jac's in Youngsville, you'll want to double check that ticket.

A Mega Millions ticket purchased at the store, Jac's #3 at 3217 E. Milton Ave., won $20,000 in Friday night's drawing. The ticket matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, with the Megaplier 2x. Friday's numbers were 10, 11, 17, 27, 54, and the Mega Ball 20.

According to the Mega Millions website, no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the $55 million jackpot, but two winners matched the five white numbers to win the next biggest prize of $1 million.

There were five tickets nationwide that won the $20,000 prize, including the ticket from Youngsville.

Since no one claimed the Jackpot, the next drawing Tuesday night will be for a jackpot of $68 million.

