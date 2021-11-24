Youngsville roundabouts getting dressed up for Christmas

Roundabouts in The City of Youngsville will be brought to life for the Christmas season again.
The roundabout tour will begin on Friday November 27, 2021, at 6:00 pm. The city says that at that time, Santa will light each roundabout which includes the following scenes:
- Penguins on Parade - Fortune and Bonin
- Toy Soldiers - Chemin Metairie and E. Milton Avenue
- Santa and his Tractor - Chemin Metairie and Guillot
- Santa Land - Chemin Metairie and Viaulet
- Toyland Bonin and E. Milton Avenue
- Winter Skating Rink - 89 and 92
- Santa and his Snowmen - Verot and 92
The roundabouts will light up from dusk to dawn every night through Christmas.
