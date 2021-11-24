Watch
Youngsville roundabouts getting dressed up for Christmas

Christmas lights / MGN Online
Christmas lights
Posted at 1:13 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 14:13:09-05

Roundabouts in The City of Youngsville will be brought to life for the Christmas season again.

The roundabout tour will begin on Friday November 27, 2021, at 6:00 pm. The city says that at that time, Santa will light each roundabout which includes the following scenes:

  • Penguins on Parade - Fortune and Bonin
  • Toy Soldiers - Chemin Metairie and E. Milton Avenue
  • Santa and his Tractor - Chemin Metairie and Guillot
  • Santa Land - Chemin Metairie and Viaulet
  • Toyland Bonin and E. Milton Avenue
  • Winter Skating Rink - 89 and 92
  • Santa and his Snowmen - Verot and 92

The roundabouts will light up from dusk to dawn every night through Christmas.

