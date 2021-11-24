Youngsville roundabouts getting dressed up for Christmas

Roundabouts in The City of Youngsville will be brought to life for the Christmas season again.

The roundabout tour will begin on Friday November 27, 2021, at 6:00 pm. The city says that at that time, Santa will light each roundabout which includes the following scenes:

Penguins on Parade - Fortune and Bonin

Toy Soldiers - Chemin Metairie and E. Milton Avenue

Santa and his Tractor - Chemin Metairie and Guillot

Santa Land - Chemin Metairie and Viaulet

Toyland Bonin and E. Milton Avenue

Winter Skating Rink - 89 and 92

Santa and his Snowmen - Verot and 92

The roundabouts will light up from dusk to dawn every night through Christmas.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel