Youngsville police investigate pedestrian fatality

Youngsville police are currently investigating the scene of an apparent pedestrian fatality that took place on East Milton Avenue (Highway 92) and the nearest cross street of Windermere earlier today.

According to Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, the fatality is under investigation and the victim's identity has not been released nor has the victim's family been notified.

At this time the cause of death is undetermined, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Youngsville Police at 337-856-5931.

This story is currently developing and as more information becomes available it will be updated here.