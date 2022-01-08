Youngsville officially kicks off carnival season

The City of Youngsville officially kicked off carnival season with a Mardi Gras flag raising ceremony at City Hall on Friday.

The Krewe Des Amis and Krewe La Vie Doux's Mardi Gras flags are up and flying.

The city's parade is set for February 26th.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel