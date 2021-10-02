Youngsville Mayor advises commuters of street closures during triathlon & duathlon

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter advises Sunday morning commuters traveling on Chemin Metarie of the events taking place at the Youngsville Sports Complex and Sugar Mill Pond.

Vehicle traffic may be stopped and held for several minutes by law enforcement along the cycling and running routes.

The Sugarman Triathlon & Duathlon will take place beginning and ending in Sugar Mill Pond from 7:00 A.M. to approximately 11:00 A.M., Ritter says in a Facebook post.

Several streets within the neighborhood will be closed during this event.

In addition, he says, the north bound lane of Chemin Metairie at its intersection with Shore Drive, and down to approximately 30 yards past the intersection of Chemin Metairie and Savoy Road(new roundabout construction), will be closed from 7:00 A.M. until approximately 8:30 A.M., as this portion of roadway is a part of the cycling route.

If this should occur, Ritter says drivers are asked to be patient. The sooner participants can be removed from roadways, the sooner roadways will be opened for the normal flow of traffic.

There is a soccer tournament scheduled at the Youngsville Sports Complex beginning at 8:00 A.M.

Athletes and parents traveling to the sports complex are encouraged to access the facility by using Church Street and Railroad Avenue as these roadways are not included in any of the routing for the triathlon, he says.

To stay up-to-date with Youngsville Mayor's latest update, click here.

