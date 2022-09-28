Youngsville man pleads guilty in crash with bicyclist

A Youngsville man pled guilty to attempted manslaughter this week, admitting that he intentionally hit a bicyclist with his vehicle.

A press release from the District Attorney's office says that Luke Adams pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

The incident happened in January 2018 at the Southpark shopping center parking lot at about 9 p.m. The bicyclist was riding through the parking lot when he was struck by an SUV driven by Adams.

The victim suffered injuries that left him paralyzed.

Under the plea agreement, Adams faces a sentence of between 10 and 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.