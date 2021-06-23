Watch
Youngsville man indicted on rape charge

Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – A Youngsville man has been indicted for first-degree rape.

A grand jury for the 15th Judicial District returned a true bill Wednesday for 22-year-old Brian Scott Campbell, of Youngsville.

According to the true bell, Cambell is accused of a rape that happened on March 26, 2021.

