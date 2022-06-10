Watch
Youngsville man accused of impersonating LPD officer, hitting person during argument

KATC
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 11:17:21-04

A Youngsville man has been arrested, accused of impersonating a police officer and punching a person during an altercation.

Lafayette Police say on June 9, 2022, 57-year-old Brad Schexnayder of Youngsville was arrested on charges of impersonation of a police officer, simple battery, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on June 7, 2022, in the 1500 block Northeast Evangeline Thruway near the airport.

Police say Schexnayder drove his vehicle in a reckless manner, abruptly stopping in front of an 18-wheeler traveling Northbound on the Thruway.

Schexnayder then allegedly exited his vehicle in what appeared to be a police uniform and ordered the victim out of his 18-wheeler truck. During a verbal altercation, police say Schexnayder identified himself as a “Lafayette Police Officer” and hit the victim in the face with a closed fist.

Schexnayder then allegedly returned to his vehicle and fled the area.

Police say through an investigation, it was learned that Schexnayder works for a local private security company and wears a uniform that resembles a “police uniform."

Schexnayder is not a police officer, they clarify.

Police located Schexnayder at his home and with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T team he was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

Schexnayder was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

