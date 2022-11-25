Youngsville has big plans for Small Business Saturday

Youngsville has special plans to celebrate Small Business Saturday tomorrow, November 26.

Shoppers can stop at the Youngsville McDonald's from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. to pick up a brochure with info about local businesses and some of their big sales and deals. At the same time, they can get a picture taken with Santa and his helper, and the first 50 people there will get a goody bag.

As shoppers visit local merchants, they can get a sticker for the brochure, and with seven stickers they can enter to win prizes by turning in the brochure to Huya Craft Coffee before 4 p.m.

Here's a post about it: