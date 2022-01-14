Watch
Youngsville giving away COVID test kits

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced today that the City has received an allotment of Covid-19 Test Kits from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Covid-19 free test kits will be distributed by Farmer’s Drugs located at 601 Lafayette St (Youngsville Hwy 89), Youngsville, LA 70592 this Saturday, January 15 from 8:00 to Noon or until the supply is depleted.

This will be through their drive-thru window only. Everyone must remain in their vehicles.

The kits will be limited to 1 test kit per person, there are 2 tests per kit.

