Youngsville fire, police depts. meet in volleyball tournament

The Youngsville Police Department and Youngsville Fire Department are competing in a beach volleyball tournament Friday evening.

Organizers with the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce say the event, called 'Guns and Hoses,' is an effort to honor first responders.

Those in attendance were encouraged to wear the shirt color of their preferred team: red for the fire department, blue for the police department.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica Willis explained that several teams were invited to play in the tournament, but Friday's main event will be the game between police officers and firefighters.

Various businesses are also there with booths set up.

The game is a friendly - or not so friendly, maybe? - effort to honor and show support for the city's first responders.

"The police department and fire department have been smack-talking each other, so it will be a fun game," she said.

