Youngsville councilman dies unexpectedly

A Youngsville councilman died unexpectedly on Monday, according to Mayor Ken Ritter.

Gary P Williams who served on the Youngsville City Council for Division E died unexpectedly on Monday, Ritter said on Facebook.

According to Ritter's post, Williams was a former police officer and owned a business in the city.

"He loved Youngsville with all his heart and we loved him back. We will miss his laughter, wisdom, and level-headed approach to our daily issues," Ritter said. "Please keep Gary and his family and friends in your prayers in the days ahead."

Williams was elected to the council in 2018.

