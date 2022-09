A Youngsville dental clinic is offering free cleanings and extractions this weekend.

Youngsville Dental Care will be open between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday to help people who need a dental cleaning and/or an extraction.

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. You can call 337-857-3750 for more information.

The clinic is located at 3014 E. Milton Avenue in Youngsville.

Here's a flyer about the event: