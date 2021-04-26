Youngsville Chamber hosting Guns-n-Hoses volleyball competition on Friday

A beach volleyball competition to honor first responders is scheduled for this week in Youngsville

The Youngsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the competition called Guns-n-Hoses which will feature the Youngsville Police Department and Youngsville Fire Department.

The two departments will compete against each other in a beach volleyball tournament, Friday, April 30, 2021 from 6pm-9pm at Sugar Beach at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

The Youngsville Chamber of Commerce says that everyone attending should wear the shirt color of your preferred team.

"Wear red if are supporting the Fire Department and wear blue if you are supporting the Police Department," they say.

The chamber says that kids are invited and Bon Temps Concessions will be providing food and drinks. An after party will be sponsored and hosted at Corner Bar Youngsville.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.youngsvillechamber.com.

If you are a Youngsville Chamber Member, ticket cost is $10 per ticket. General admission is $15 per ticket. Kids 12 and under, free admission.

Shirts are also available for purchase for $20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Youngsville Police Department and Youngsville Fire Department.

