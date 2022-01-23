Youngsville celebrates Arbor Day

Youngsville celebrated Arbor Day on Saturday.

The event was held during the evening hours at the Southside Regional Park.

Over 80 trees were donated to be planted in the park.

Chris Adams of the Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association tells KATC, "We're planting these trees and shrubs right on the edge of the water. They're all adapted to live in wetlands so they like their feet getting wet, and they'll give habitat for fish as well as birds and pollinators above and below ground."

Not just hard work was part of Arbor Day, but face painting, music and educational games and activities was among the day's agenda.

