Youngsville celebrates 4th of July

Youngsville celebrated Independence Day Saturday in Sugar Mill Pond.
The free event was presented by Lafayette Roofing and General Contractors, and featured lots of family-friendly ways to enjoy the holiday.
First up - live music by DG & The Freetown Sound and tunes by DJ RV. There were also kids activities, pop-up vendors, food, and beverages.
Everyone gathered at the end of the night for a large fireworks display.
Organizers said they were happy to be together once again to celebrate "and have a great time!"
