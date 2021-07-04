Youngsville celebrates 4th of July

Youngsville celebrated Independence Day Saturday in Sugar Mill Pond.

The free event was presented by Lafayette Roofing and General Contractors, and featured lots of family-friendly ways to enjoy the holiday.

First up - live music by DG & The Freetown Sound and tunes by DJ RV. There were also kids activities, pop-up vendors, food, and beverages.

Everyone gathered at the end of the night for a large fireworks display.

Organizers said they were happy to be together once again to celebrate "and have a great time!"

