Youngsville breaks ground on new Municipal Complex

The City of Youngsville broke ground Wednesday afternoon on a new complex that will house the city's council chambers, city hall and police department.

A ceremony was held May 26 at 12:30 pm to break ground on the new Youngsville Municipal Complex.

The complex will be located on Iberia Street near the clock roundabout.

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter was joined by city officials at the ceremony.

"I'm thrilled that we're doing this event today in the heart of our city right at the intersection of 89 and 92 at the infamous clock roundabout," said Ritter. "As we continue to grow, it's really exciting that we're doubling down and investing in the heart of our city."

"It's a very happy day. It's also very humbling to play a small part in our city's growth and to leave a landmark that will be here for generations to come."

Ritter says that construction will be completed on the municipal complex at the end of 2022 taking into consideration weather delays and supply shortages.

See video of the groundbreaking ceremony below:

