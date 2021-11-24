Youngsville boil water advisory lifted

The City of Youngsville Water System’s Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.
The areas affected were the following:
- 1st thru 5th Lahasky
- Avenue A Madison Wood Circle
- Avenue B Masonry
- Beacon Parkwood Drive
- Beacon Hill Subdivision Railroad 100 - 300 blocks
- Church Revere
- Dartmouth School
- Eugene Seneca
- Guilliot 100-200 block Shadow Brook
- Hulin Shadow Brook Subdivision
- Iberia St from School to Young St. Thorn
- Jacque St Trenton
- Julienne Way Young Street
Youngsville says Laboratory testing on samples collected indicate no evidence of contamination, and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and LPWDN administrators to be resolved.
The water is safe for consumption, they say.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers