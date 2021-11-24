Youngsville boil water advisory lifted

The City of Youngsville Water System’s Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.

The areas affected were the following:

1st thru 5th Lahasky

Avenue A Madison Wood Circle

Avenue B Masonry

Beacon Parkwood Drive

Beacon Hill Subdivision Railroad 100 - 300 blocks

Church Revere

Dartmouth School

Eugene Seneca

Guilliot 100-200 block Shadow Brook

Hulin Shadow Brook Subdivision

Iberia St from School to Young St. Thorn

Jacque St Trenton

Julienne Way Young Street

Youngsville says Laboratory testing on samples collected indicate no evidence of contamination, and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and LPWDN administrators to be resolved.

The water is safe for consumption, they say.

