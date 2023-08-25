Youngsville appoints new interim police chief

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The Youngsville City Council held a special meeting at 6:30 pm this evening to appoint a new interim police chief.

Youngsville leaders have selected Cody D. Louviere to take on the role.

According to our media partners at The Advocate, Louviere has worked at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office since 2011 as a patrol lieutenant, watch commander and south district commander.

He previously worked for the Sheriff's Office as a patrol staff sergeant, canine handler, patrol deputy and patrol reserve deputy, the newspaper reports.