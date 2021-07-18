Young Louisianans get their COVID vaccines ahead of the school year

On Saturday, Our Lady of Lourdes hosted a Back to School COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will help insure that those who get their first of the two dose shot will have the second dose before school starts.

The Clinic, was open to children 12 and older at the Kids Specialty Center on Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's campus in Lafayette.

Health officials are urging those who can get vaccinated against COVID-19 do so.

"We strongly encourage vaccination right now as the best way for all of us to make it through this pandemic and not have any more restrictions on what we want to do moving forward."

