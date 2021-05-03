WOW Memorial dedicated with first honoree

The Women of Wisdom memorial was dedicated today, and honors a special woman who contributed much to Lafayette.

The Women of Wisdom is an organization of activist women. The memorial was dedicated today at Holy Rosary Institute.

The Women of Vision Memorial recognizes the achievements and contributions of women who have made significant contributions to our community.

The first honoree is Kathy Marie Ball, a curator at the Lafayette Natural History Museum and leader in the museum field, who developed the Cultural Arts Series that brought performing, visual and literary artists to community centers.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser presented a proclamation and spoke during a ceremony held by the Women of Wisdom for their inaugural Memorial Awards posthumously honoring Ball for her talent as an artist and generosity with her time for those in need in the greater Lafayette community.

Ball was a good choice for the first name on the memorial, a member tells us.

"She brought a lot of culture, the arts, all the way around to neighborhoods that were under served. Not only did she introduce them to the artists, she helped them find their own personal talents," said Patricia Cravins, a member of WOW.

