Wonderland Performing Arts presents Willy Wonka KIDS

After months of rehearsals, the Wonderland Performing Arts production of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka KIDS is set to open next week.

Twenty-six students will take the stage to perform in the popular kid’s story featuring candy maker Willy Wonka and a contest to tour his factory. The five winners must learn to follow Wonka’s unique rules or miss out on the fun.

“It isn’t every day our kids work hard to be goofy on stage,” said director Colin Smith. “They enjoy this journey into imagination as much as I do!"

There are four chances to see the show - April 22 at 6 p.m., April 23 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and April 24 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $12.

Wonderland Performing Arts, located in the S. College Shopping Center at 2807 Johnston Street, was founded by Lafayette native Allison Brandon in 2016.

“Musical theater is a wonderful way to connect with others through story and song,” said Brandon. “This is a 30 minute show, so it’s perfect for all ages to enjoy!"

Wonderland offers a variety of classes for students, including musical theater, dance, storytelling, film, and acting, as well as private lessons in piano, ukulele and voice. This summer, the center will host weekly summer camps for children ages 5-12.

For more information on Wonderland Performing Arts, visit wonderlandperformingarts.com

