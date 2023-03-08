Women's History Month Spotlight: Brandy Landry

Brandy Landry is no stranger to wanting to create change and impact in the community. In fact, she has showcased her passion for change in the community by diversifying small businesses in the Lafayette area through the Black Chamber of Commerce, capturing the essence of her clients through interior design, and committing her life to assist local entrepreneurs.

Landry is on the board of Cadence of Louisiana where she serves the disabled community and created a table discussion of 20 African American women called iron sharpens iron, through her company iBrand360.

Several of those women she mentored are now successful entrepreneurs, making well over six figures.

Landry not only mentors women, but she also advocates for all through her brand strategy and personal and professional development program, which she offers free of charge to those selected.

Over a decade ago Landry started a boutique called "Asabe Naturals Beauty Boutique" where she discovered her love for design.

“I opened my first boutique in 2011 and the funny thing is that when I was developing that particular boutique. I don't even think it was the stuff I put in the boutique that was a big deal for me," Landry said. "Designing and watching people's faces when they walked in every day. I think that was the bigger thing and I think that was the first thing I did that made me say okay Brandy this is your career this is something you can turn into a lifetime," she added.

Latonya and Cleveland Ozenne hired Landry as the interior designer on their newly built home. The two have worked with her for nine months. They say working with her is an experience that caters to their wants, and needs, and has made the process so much easier.

"I love her design ideas, you know she loves her craft. She's good at what she does.” Latonya said.

Her grandfather and uncles were carpenters building her to take on real estate as CEO and principal interior designer at "1123 Matte Black."

"I Remember playing in my grandfather's workshed and getting out the measuring tape and the old-time carpenter pencils and early on that was very very attractive to me," Landry said. "I've pretty much committed to being a lifelong learner of the craft.”

She's also a three-time best of the Acadiana winner.

"Winning the Times of Acadiana definitely gave me a lot of confidence because it can be very trying being the only brown girl in our industry. But I'm excited I can bring other people along with me."

Landry prides herself in being self-taught in the industry but is always keeping up with the most affordable timeless designs through the Black Interior Design Network.

"Being a part of the Black interior design network that's a big deal because they have a lot of black and brown designers that look like me. And that's how I learn the cultural side of things that I might want to infuse into a particular project," Landry said.

She says during every consultation, she actively listens to each client allowing her to help capture their stories effectively through her designs.

"The ideas that she brings when we go into her studio, it was beyond our imagination," Latonya said. “As well as the consistency and the communication as well,” Cleveland said.

What makes Landry different is adding a touch of "matte black" in every design.

"Some designers use tons of white, some designers use tons of white with pops of color. I typically like black being my base color. Or somewhere throughout the design, you will see a nice influx of black,” Landry said.

"I'm not Brandi the CEO, I'm Brandy to my clients, and I humanize the experience for them. That is probably more important to me than anything else,” Landry said.

Landry says that in the years to come she plans on building her brand in interior design and hiring more employees.

She will also be hosting another personal and professional development talk at Clarion Point Hotel, at 2 p.m. The program, beginning March 19 will run for six consecutive weeks. Only seven entrepreneurs will be scouted for the program.

