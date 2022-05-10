Women's Adult Basketball League returns to Lafayette

Registration is open once again for the Women's Adult Basketball League in Lafayette

The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Women’s Adult Basketball League has returned after pausing for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LCG says the league is for adults, ages 18 and above.

Registration is Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Girard Park Recreation Center located at 500 Girard Park Drive. The deadline to register is Friday, May 27. The registration fee is $350.00 per team, and the limit is 15 players per team.

Only checks or money orders are accepted and checks are payable to Lafayette Adult Basketball Association. Cash will not be accepted.

The season begins the week of June 6, and the last day to add players is Friday, June 24. Tie-breaker games and playoffs will be held the week of July 18.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel