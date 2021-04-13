Woman dies following hit-and-run crash Monday in Lafayette

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday in the 300 block of Marigny Circle.

Deputies say the crash claimed the life of 67-year-old Sheina Evans.

When deputies arrived, they say that Evans was found injured near a vacant vehicle.

LPSO Detectives say they learned that Evans was allegedly struck by the vehicle while standing outside her residence.

The suspect had reportedly fled the scene on foot.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Jose Vazquez-Tursios, was located and returned to the scene of the crash where he was arrested.

Deputies say Vazquez-Tursios was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and booked on charges of Negligent Homicide, Hit-and-run Driving and Driver Must Be Licensed.

Following the crash, Evans was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

