Woman convicted of felony theft after embezzling over $23k from a Lafayette home health care company

LAFAYETTE, La. — On June 1, 2023, Angelique Viator was convicted of felony theft following a three-day trial before District Judge Marilyn Castle, according to Don Landry, District Attorney.

Based on Assistant District Attorney James Klock's use of expert testimony, Viator embezzled over $23,000 from Amian Angels, Inc., a home health care company in Lafayette Parish.

“Hopefully, this conviction will deter others in Acadiana from stealing money from their employers,” stated Klock.

Viator, working as a bookkeeper for the home health company at the time, began writing checks made payable to herself. She then changed the payee line in the accounting software so that the checks appeared to be made out to a different person or company. The trial revealed that Viator deposited a total of 53 unearned checks into her personal account, amounting to more than $23,000.

“Theft from local businesses in this type of scheme hurts the business owner, the employees, and the customers of the business, and our office is working hard to recover stolen funds and to punish people who perpetrate this type of crime,” said District Attorney Don Landry.

Viator is awaiting sentencing as a convicted felon. Judge Marilyn Castle ordered that a pre-sentence investigation be conducted by Department of Corrections after the trial. Viator will be sentenced by Judge Castle once that investigation is completed. The case was investigated by Lafayette PD Detective Dennis Labure, as stated by District Attorney Don Landry.