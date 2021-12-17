Woman arrested in connection with September fatal shooting in Lafayette Parish

Another person has been arrested in connection with a September fatal shooting in Lafayette Parish

According to arrest reports, Tori Thibodeaux, 35, was arrested Thursday on charges of Monetary instrument abuse, Bank fraud and Accessory to Second Degree Murder.

The report names Lawrence Hunter as an associate to Thibodeaux. Hunter was recently arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Duson.

Devon Johnson, 33, died as a result of a shooting in the 600 Block Marigny Circle in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Deputies received the call around 12:35 P.M. on Saturday, September 25.

Johnson was located at the scene and observed to be unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Details on Thibodeaux's involvement in the incident were not immediately available.

