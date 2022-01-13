Woman arrested, accused in Haig Street fatal shooting

Lafayette Police say a woman has turned herself in, in connection with a fatal shooting on Haig Street.

Officers say that on January 12, 2022, at around 9:00 pm the suspect, 49-year-old Dawn Harris, turned herself in to the Lafayette Police Department.

Harris was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafayette Parish correctional center on a charge of second degree murder.

The shooting happened on January 9, 2022 in the 400 block of Haig Street. Officers found 53-year-old Joseph Zeno suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died form those injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing, police say, and anyone with information is urged to call the Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

