UPDATE: Threat is over, LMS students return to class

UPDATE: Officials say the threat is over at Lafayette Middle School, and students have returned to class.

Lafayette Middle School was evacuated earlier today after a threat was written on a bathroom wall.

One witness told KATC she saw children standing on a side road near the school, and sheriff's deputies, including K-9 officers, entering and searching the school.

LPSS sent us the message they sent to LMS parents:

Administrators have been made aware of a bomb threat on Lafayette Middle School’s campus. Per LPSS crisis protocols, all students are being evacuated from the buildings. We want to assure you that students are safe at this time as law enforcement agencies are on site conducting their investigation including a sweep of the school. Per our crisis protocol, parents will not be allowed on campus until this threat is resolved. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

