With Rising Temperatures Home Owners Must Take Care of Their AC Unit

To keep cool over the summer season, residents around Acadiana should pull proper maintenance on their air conditioner to keep it in shape.

“That is very crucial to making sure the unit stays as clean as it can every 6 months. You would probably need a certified technician to go in, take it apart and clean it out,” said Seth Vidallia.

Vidallia, service manager of Butcher Air Conditioning, says to keep the outside ac unit clean and running properly, nothing can be placed in front of it.

“Outside units must be open; you can’t have bushes growing in it, things like that.You want at least 6-12 inches all around the unit cleaned out as much as you can. You can’t let your bushes get in there, it will suck the life out of it and won’t have the air flow it needs to breathe,” Vidallia stated.

Vidallia also recommends making sure homeowners service their filters for air conditioning units inside of the home.

“I’d also say filters are a big deal, make sure you change them every thirty days,” said Vidalla.

He also says to save money on electricity in your home, but keep your home cool, is to make sure all windows are covered.

“Probably say any direct sunlight coming in your house. Have curtains closed, especially if you have a bunch of windows on the west side. Have all of them closed and the curtains closed where no direct sunlight comes in,” Vidallia stated.