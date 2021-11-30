Winter Essentials Drive to collect items for senior victims of Hurricane Ida

A Winter Essentials Drive will be held Wednesday in Lafayette for senior citizens of Lafourche Parish.

Amedisys Home Health and Healthy Heart Clinics of America have partnered to host a winter essentials drive benefiting the Lafourche Parish Council on Aging.

The event will be held at One Acadiana on Wednesday, December 1, from 7:30 am until 10:00 am.

One Acadiana is located at 804 E St Mary Blvd. in Lafayette.

The group is asking for donations of blankets, space heaters, grip socks and coats. All donated items can be gently used, they say.

Donated items will be given directly to the Lafourche Council on Aging and distributed to seniors in need, especially those affected by Hurricane Ida.

For more information on services provided by the Lafourche Council on Aging visit lafourchecoa.org.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel