Winners of student rain barrel art contest announced

The winners of the Rain Barrel Art Contest hosted by Lafayette City-Parish Government have been chosen.

Art students at six area high schools created works of art using rain barrels as their canvas to promote water conservation, raise awareness about reducing pollutants that reach waterways, and encourage residents to participate in the annual rain barrel sale.

People’s Choice Awards:

· First Place: Southside High School — Honey for Mom

· Second Place: Comeaux High School — Marie LeVeau and the Louisiana Cryptids

· Third Place: Honey-N-Bees — David Thibodaux STEM Academy

Mayor-President’s Choice:

Other schools that participated include Acadiana High, St. Thomas More Catholic High, and Teurlings Catholic High. The contest is in its seventh year and made possible through Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Utilities System, the Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association, and Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Of note, rain barrels for this year have sold out and are no longer available to purchase. Those who’ve placed orders can pick them up on Saturday, May 21 at the Dean Domingues Compost Facility located at 400 Dugas Road.